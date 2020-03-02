Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $15.33 on Monday, reaching $281.18. 2,520,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,838. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

