Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Intuit worth $271,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.33 on Monday, reaching $281.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,838. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.03 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

