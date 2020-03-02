Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Invesco worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Invesco by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

