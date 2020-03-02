Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 2.79% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $51,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 899,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

