Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $103.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.