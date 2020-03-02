Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $109,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

