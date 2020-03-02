Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Buys 1,720 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.41.

Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

