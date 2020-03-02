Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (ADYEN, DC, DUE, ENI, G1A, HAS, HIK, HSBA, HTG, IAG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €690.00 ($802.33) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.75 ($17.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33). They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McBride (LON:MCB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €36.50 ($42.44) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 550 ($7.23). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

