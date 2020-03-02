Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

2/24/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$48.00.

2/24/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

2/24/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

2/21/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$49.00.

1/30/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

1/24/2020 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Exchange Income was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

Get Exchange Income Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.