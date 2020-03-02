Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Masonite International (DOOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

2/21/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/21/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Masonite International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Masonite International is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

DOOR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,071. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

