Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AAVVF, ABF, ADTN, AG, AOSL, APF, BAS, BAYN, BN, CCL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 2nd:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 196 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 886 ($11.65) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 938 ($12.34).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target cut by Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tremor International (LON:TRMR) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

