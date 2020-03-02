Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cineworld Group (CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON: CINE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Cineworld Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/23/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/21/2020 – Cineworld Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/8/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 141.30 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.15. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In other news, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Insiders purchased a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083 over the last 90 days.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

