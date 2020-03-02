Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cranswick (CWK)

Cranswick (LON: CWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/12/2020 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2020 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Cranswick is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/17/2020 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/8/2020 – Cranswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/7/2020 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CWK opened at GBX 3,406 ($44.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,912 ($51.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,603.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

