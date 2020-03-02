Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) recently:

2/25/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

2/25/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – QTS Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – QTS Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE QTS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.49. 28,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,768. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -718.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

In related news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.