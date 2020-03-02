Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.37 million and $3,115.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

