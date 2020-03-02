InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $20,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $18,140.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $17,080.00.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. 3,081,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in InVitae during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

