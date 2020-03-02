Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 560.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,255 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

INVH traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $29.85. 4,700,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,134. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

