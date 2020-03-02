ION (ION) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a market capitalization of $398,275.00 and approximately $674.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008251 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,250,920 coins and its circulating supply is 12,350,920 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

