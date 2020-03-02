Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,960 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

