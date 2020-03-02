IOST (IOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.65 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $62.65 million and $30.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitrue and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, WazirX, ABCC, Bitrue, HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitkub, CoinZest, BigONE, BitMax, Koinex, Coineal, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, BitMart, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

