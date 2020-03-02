IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $622.53 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. IOTA has a total market cap of $622.53 million and $6.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Bitfinex, FCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Cobinhood, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

