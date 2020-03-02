Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/26/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

2/18/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

1/25/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

1/13/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 3,224,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,596. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

