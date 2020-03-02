Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.