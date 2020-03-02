Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Irhythm Technologies worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.