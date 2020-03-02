iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $84.70 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

