iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,073.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $295.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

