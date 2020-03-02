iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $299.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

