iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,073.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 177,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000.

IVV opened at $295.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

