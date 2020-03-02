iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $100,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $181.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.