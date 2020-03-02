iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 98,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $72.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.