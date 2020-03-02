iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 98,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

