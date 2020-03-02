iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,007 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $61.27 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

