iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.66. 12,385,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

