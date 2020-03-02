iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3,051.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,713 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $72.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57.

