iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 71,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,113,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 894,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

