iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 423.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 152,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 78,725,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,767,293. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

