iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,646. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.58 and a 12-month high of $117.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

