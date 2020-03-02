iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 417.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.