iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

