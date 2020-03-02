iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.55. 1,389,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,101. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

