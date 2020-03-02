iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $96,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $146.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.99 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.