Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,702,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $334.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $286.77 and a 12 month high of $383.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.