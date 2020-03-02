Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,629 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000.

DVY stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

