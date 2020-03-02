Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,051 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6,918.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $28.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

