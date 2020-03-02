Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.69 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

