Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Southern comprises approximately 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.36 on Monday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

