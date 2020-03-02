Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

