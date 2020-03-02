Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.