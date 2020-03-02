Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,808 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Kroger comprises 1.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.