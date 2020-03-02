Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 46,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.46.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

